Cavs and Monsters Host Pride Nights at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to Benefit Local LGBTQ+ Groups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters are excited to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies with back-to-back Pride Nights this weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. All weekend long, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s massive exterior curtain wall will be lit with the colorful shades of the rainbow in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community.
“As an organization, we strive to be present and authentically engaged in all of our local communities, and our annual Pride Night is a time where we can honor the voices, hard work and accomplishments of the LBGTQ+ community,” said Kevin Clayton, Cleveland Cavaliers VP Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement. “Though a lot of hard work goes into making our Pride Nights possible, this is about more than just one night. We are very proud to work alongside such wonderful LGBTQ+ partners to continue to move the needle towards inclusivity for everyone.”
Cleveland Monsters Second Annual Pride Night
The celebration begins with the Cleveland Monsters matchup on Friday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Rochester Americans:
Tickets to Monsters Pride Night can be purchased here.
Cleveland Cavaliers Third Annual Pride Night
The Cavaliers will host their Pride Night on Saturday, January 22nd at 8:00 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Thunder:
Tickets to Cavs Pride Night can be purchased here.
Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the Cavs and Monsters Pride Collections in the Team Shop will benefit Pride in the CLE, presented by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland. The Cavs and Monsters Pride Collections are available all season long on Cavs.com/Shop and MonstersTeamShop.com.
Cleveland Charge First Annual Pride Night
The Cleveland Charge, presented by Cleveland Clinic, also celebrated their first annual Pride Night at the Cleveland State University Wolstein Center on Tuesday, January 11 vs. the Windy City Bulls.
The Charge delivered a 103-94 victory on the court, while off the court, members from the local LGBTQ+ community were given the opportunity to promote their programs and resources throughout the game. Charge players also donned Pride shooting shirts, which were auctioned off to support local LGBTQ+ non-profits.
Pride Night is part of the extensive, ongoing commitment of Rock Entertainment Group to maintain and foster an inclusive environment that is welcoming to everyone.