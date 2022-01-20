Cavs and Monsters Host Pride Nights at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to Benefit Local LGBTQ+ Groups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters are excited to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies with back-to-back Pride Nights this weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. All weekend long, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s massive exterior curtain wall will be lit with the colorful shades of the rainbow in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community.

“As an organization, we strive to be present and authentically engaged in all of our local communities, and our annual Pride Night is a time where we can honor the voices, hard work and accomplishments of the LBGTQ+ community,” said Kevin Clayton, Cleveland Cavaliers VP Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement. “Though a lot of hard work goes into making our Pride Nights possible, this is about more than just one night. We are very proud to work alongside such wonderful LGBTQ+ partners to continue to move the needle towards inclusivity for everyone.”

Cleveland Monsters Second Annual Pride Night

The celebration begins with the Cleveland Monsters matchup on Friday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Rochester Americans:

The Monsters and Americans will use commemorative Pride pucks during warmups on Friday which will then be available to purchase through the DASH auction platform. Proceeds from online purchases of a specialty Pride puck will benefit the Community AIDS Network/Akron Pride Initiative (CANAPI), a locally based non-profit organization that serves and promotes the well-being of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (LGBTQ) community and persons at risk and/or affected by HIV through education, support services, quality housing, and advocacy.



Both teams will both sport specialty Pride Tape on their hockey sticks during the game in support of the cause with several Monsters hockey sticks available to bid on through DASH. Pride Tape is a global, grassroots community-based movement that was created to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in the sport, and quickly grew to become a world recognized symbol for inclusion in hockey.



Proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle will benefit LGBT+ Center Lake County, whose mission is to foster a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community in Lake County through advocacy, compassion, education and services.



Local drag personality Peach Fuzz will drop the game puck.



Special in-game Pride Stick Recognitions will recognize members from:

Beyond Identities Community Center



CANAPI



LGBT+ Center Lake County



Tickets to Monsters Pride Night can be purchased here. Cleveland Cavaliers Third Annual Pride Night The Cavaliers will host their Pride Night on Saturday, January 22nd at 8:00 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Thunder:



Proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle will benefit Pride in the CLE, presented by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, with the mission to enrich the lives of the diverse LGBTQ+ community through advocacy, support, education and celebration.



The Cavaliers will recognize Gio Santiago as the community “DIFF Maker” of the game. Gio's passion is to ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals, especially those that are transgender, feel empowered and supported. Whether through policy work or creating programs such as the LGBTQ Youth Sports League or his personal nonprofit META Center Inc, Gio prioritizes making a difference so that everyone can live a safe and authentic life.



The PowerHouse Dance Team and the Slam Squad will be outfitted in the Cavaliers Pride Collection.



A special halftime performance from the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team will feature local Drag personalities Kardi Redd Diamond, Joliee Blak and Dakota Cox.

