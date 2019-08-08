Cavs Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that the team will prepare for the 2019-20 Regular Season with four preseason games, beginning on Oct. 7 and concluding on Oct. 15. The slate of games will feature two home contests at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Mon., Oct. 7 versus San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Básquet (LNB) and Tues., Oct. 15 versus the Boston Celtics. The team will hit the road for two away contests on Fri., Oct. 11 against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena and Sun., Oct. 13 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

San Lorenzo de Almagro, the reigning Argentinean championship team, plays its home games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of the LNB. The game will mark the club’s second time facing an NBA team during NBA preseason and the second game in NBA history between an Argentinean team and an NBA franchise (San Lorenzo de Almagro previously faced the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Ontario, on Oct. 14, 2016). The matchup will also mark the sixth time the Cavaliers have faced an international opponent in preseason play (2006-Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv, 2009-Athens Olympiacos, 2010-CSKA Moscow, 2012-Montepaschi Siena, 2014-Maccabi Electra Tel Aviv).

All Cavs preseason games will be broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio and carried on the Cavaliers’ flagship radio stations WTAM 1100 AM and La Mega 87.7 FM (Spanish), as well as across the Cavaliers Radio Network. Ticket on-sale information for the Cavaliers’ preseason games will be announced soon. The Cavaliers regular season schedule and ticket on-sale information will also be announced in the near future. Fans can follow @cavs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat and check Cavs.com for updates.

2019 CAVALIERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION Monday, October 7 San Lorenzo de Almagro (Argentina) 6:00 PM Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday, October 11 Detroit 7:00 PM Little Caesars Arena Sunday, October 13 Boston 3:00 PM TD Garden Tuesday, October 15 Boston 7:00 PM Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

*All Times Eastern