NBA Announces 2020 Preseason Schedule

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers will open the 2020 Preseason with a pair of home games on Saturday, December 12 and Monday, December 14 against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers then visit the New York Knicks for two preseason games at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 16 and Friday, December 18. Television and radio broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2020 Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Schedule

December 12th vs. Indiana Pacers (Home), 7:00PM EST

December 14th vs. Indiana Pacers (Home), 6:00PM EST

December 16th at New York Knicks (Away), 7:30PM EST

December 18th at New York Knicks (Away), 7:30PM EST

Each NBA team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games as part of the league’s 49-game preseason schedule. Every team will play at least one home game and one road game in the preseason. The television schedule for preseason games will be announced at a later date.

The 2020-21 regular season will tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. As previously announced, the regular-season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days.

The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11 – May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule. The Second Half schedule will include the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the First Half as well as any games postponed during the First Half that can reasonably be added to the Second Half schedule.