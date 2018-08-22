Tickets On Sale Friday for Preseason Game at Michigan State

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the road to play a neutral site preseason home game in East Lansing, Michigan, hosting the Detroit Pistons on Friday, October 12th at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center at Michigan State University. Tickets start at just $15* and go on sale this Friday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. at www.msuspartans.com, by calling 517.355.1610 or visiting the Spartan Ticket Office (550 Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI 48823). *Standard fees may apply.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to stop by a FREE Cavaliers Fan Fest taking place outside Gilbert Pavilion on gameday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Cavaliers Fan Fest will feature interactive games, performances by the Cavaliers Scream Team hip hop troupe and Cavalier Girls dance team, mascot appearances by Cavs mascot Sir C.C. and more!

Gilbert Pavilion is a grand entrance to the facility that honors the success and history of both the MSU men’s and women’s basketball programs. Gilbert Pavilion opened on October 20th, 2017 and was funded through private donations, including the lead gift from Cavaliers Chairman and Michigan State alumnus Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer Gilbert. This will mark both the Cavaliers’ and Pistons’ first-ever games at the Breslin Center.

The evening before the game, on Thursday, October 11th, the Cavs will host a free private basketball clinic for children from select local youth-based charitable organizations. Cavs Academy coaches will lead the clinic and will be joined by Cavs coaches and players to provide instruction and fun for the invited kids.

The Cavs preseason schedule also includes two home games at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, October 6th versus the Boston Celtics and Monday, October 8th versus the Indiana Pacers and a road contest at the Boston Celtics’ TD Garden on Tuesday, October 2nd. Tickets for these preseason games can be purchased at Cavs.com/Tickets.

All Cavs preseason games will be broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio and carried on the Cavaliers’ flagship radio stations WTAM 1100 AM and La Mega 87.7 FM (Spanish), as well as across the Cavaliers Radio Network.

Fans can follow @Cavs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat and check Cavs.com for updates.