Cavs Acquire Draft Rights to Kevin Porter Jr.

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired the draft rights to guard Kevin Porter Jr. from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Utah’s 2020 second round pick, Portland’s 2021 and 2023 second round picks, Miami’s 2024 second round pick (protected) and cash considerations. Porter Jr. was originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft before having his draft rights sent to Detroit by Milwaukee along with guard Tony Snell in exchange for forward Jon Leuer.

Porter Jr. (6-6, 218) played one year collegiately at the University of Southern California, appearing in 21 games (four starts) and averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.1 minutes per game while shooting .471 from the field and .412 from three-point range (sixth in Pac-12). The Seattle, Washington native played at Rainier Beach High School, where he was voted the No. 1 player in the state of Washington and named 2018 “Mr. Basketball” by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association his senior year. He was named Co-Player of the Year as a senior at the 2018 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.