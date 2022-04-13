Cavaliers Play-In Game driven by Goodyear Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

After a hard-fought season that showcased the determination, scrap and resilience of the entire Cavs roster, it all comes down to Friday night – it’s time to #LetEmKnow Cleveland! The Cavaliers will have the homecourt advantage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Friday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m. to face the winner of tonight’s Atlanta Hawks (9) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10) game for the eighth seed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Tickets are still available at Cavs.com/Tickets for fans who want be part of Friday night’s excitement at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Doors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will open at 6:00 p.m., 90 minutes prior to tip-off, and every fan in attendance will receive a LET EM KNOW rally towel presented by Cleveland-Cliffs to turn up the homecourt advantage energy!

For more information on the NBA Play-In Tournament, click here.

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Downtown Cleveland will be buzzing with excitement this Friday, April 15th as tens of thousands of fans will descend upon the Gateway District for the Cavs game at 7:30 p.m. and the Cleveland Guardians home opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. The public is advised that heavy traffic conditions are likely and parking around the facilities will be limited. Traffic patterns around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field may also be altered.