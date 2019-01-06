Cavaliers Sign Cameron Payne

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Cameron Payne to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Payne (6-3, 190) played in 31 games (12 starts) for the Chicago Bulls this season, averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 assists in 17.3 minutes per game. Over his NBA career, the fourth-year guard has appeared in 144 contests (27 starts) with Chicago and Oklahoma City, holding averages of 5.8 points and 2.5 assists in 15.8 minutes per game. Payne played collegiately at Murray State University and was the 14th overall pick by the Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft.

In a related move, the Cavaliers have waived guard Patrick McCaw. McCaw (6-7, 185) appeared in three games for the Cavs this season after signing with the team on December 28.