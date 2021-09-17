Cavaliers Sign Kevin Pangos

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Kevin Pangos, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Pangos (6-2, 185) has spent the last six years playing professionally in Europe, most recently for Zenit Saint Petersburg of the VTB United League and the EuroLeague. This past season in EuroLeague play, Pangos earned All-EuroLeague First Team honors after averaging a career-high 13.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 29.0 minutes over 39 games (all starts). The 28-year-old shot .390 from beyond the arc and made the most three-pointers (89) in EuroLeague play, while ranking third in assists per game and 18th in points per game. Over his international career, Pangos has also played for FC Barcelona (Spain, 2018-2020), Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania, 2016-2018) and Gran Canaria (Spain, 2015-2016) and was an All-EuroLeague Second Team selection in 2018, two-time LKL champion (Lithuania, 2017 and 2018), two-time King Mindaugas Cup winner (Lithuania, 2017 and 2018) and All-EuroCup Second Team selection (2016).

Following four seasons at Gonzaga University, Pangos went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. With the Bulldogs, the Ontario, Canada native earned First Team All-WCC all four seasons (2012-2015), appearing in 142 total games (141 starts) with career averages of 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.25 steals in 33.1 minutes. Additionally, Pangos was the WCC Player of the Year and a Third-Team All-American (AP, NABC, TSN) during his senior season and left Gonzaga as the only player in program history with more than 1,700 points, 500 assists and 150 steals and remains the Bulldogs all-time leader in three-pointers made (322).