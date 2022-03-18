Cavs Host Sixth Annual Noche Latina Celebration at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse presented by Rocket Mortgage

The Cavaliers will host their sixth annual Noche Latina presented by Rocket Mortgage on Saturday, March 19th when they face the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. Los Cavs and fans will celebrate Hispanic culture throughout the night with exciting performances, in-game content and more!

The annual Noche Latina celebration is part of the Cavaliers ongoing commitment to delivering an unparalleled sports and entertainment experience fueled by a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture.

A very special time out recognition will honor the family of the late Zina Martinez, the first and only Hispanic female Lieutenant in the Cleveland Division of Police. Martinez, a U.S. Army Veteran, served in the department for 24 years and was also the Acting Director of the Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center. She passed away on November 18, 2020.

Highlights of Noche Latina include:

Courtesy of Rocket Mortgage, select fans who compete in the Rocket Mortgage HotShot game on the Street Level Concourse during pregame and halftime will have the chance to win Noche Latina themed shirts and gift cards to local LatinX and Hispanic restaurants, including Hola Tacos, Barroco, Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas and Pulpo Beer Co.

Spanish voice of the Cavaliers Rafa “El Alcalde” Hernandez Brito will join Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump on the court for Spanish player introductions. ¡Vamos Cavs!



A Noche Latina themed performance by the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team.



A special halftime feature on Scream Team Head Coach and proud Latino, Daisun Satana, followed by Scream Team and Dancing Dads performances, both choreographed by Satana.



The Cavaliers will recognize Yasin Cuevas as the Community “DIFF Maker” of the game. Yasin has worked in the fashion industry and nonprofit sector for over 15 years. She is the vice president of Miss Supra, Miss Grand and Miss ECO USA, as well Project Model CEO, Latina Image director and Esperanza assistant director of programs. She facilitates leadership programs, where she mentors students and has impacted over one thousand youth in the community. Yasin coaches women of all ages to reach their full potential and embrace the best in themselves.



A portion of proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle will benefit Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival hosted by the Hispanic Policy Officers Association. This year’s historic celebration of arts, culture music, Latin cuisine and the colorful world of the Puerto Rican diaspora will be held on August 6 and 7.

