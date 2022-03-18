Cavs Host Sixth Annual Noche Latina Celebration at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse presented by Rocket Mortgage

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Cavaliers will host their sixth annual Noche Latina presented by Rocket Mortgage on Saturday, March 19th when they face the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. Los Cavs and fans will celebrate Hispanic culture throughout the night with exciting performances, in-game content and more!
The annual Noche Latina celebration is part of the Cavaliers ongoing commitment to delivering an unparalleled sports and entertainment experience fueled by a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture.
A very special time out recognition will honor the family of the late Zina Martinez, the first and only Hispanic female Lieutenant in the Cleveland Division of Police. Martinez, a U.S. Army Veteran, served in the department for 24 years and was also the Acting Director of the Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center. She passed away on November 18, 2020.
Highlights of Noche Latina include:
Courtesy of Rocket Mortgage, select fans who compete in the Rocket Mortgage HotShot game on the Street Level Concourse during pregame and halftime will have the chance to win Noche Latina themed shirts and gift cards to local LatinX and Hispanic restaurants, including Hola Tacos, Barroco, Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas and Pulpo Beer Co.
Fans can purchase tickets to tomorrow night’s game at Cavs.com/Tickets.