Cavs Host Fourth Annual Noche Latina Celebration at The Q

¡Vamos Cavs! The Cavaliers will host the fourth annual Los Cavs Noche Latina presented by Crown Royal on Wednesday, March 20th at the Cavs vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. As part of an NBA league-wide initiative to celebrate the Hispanic culture, fans in attendance will enjoy special in-game videos, music and entertainment throughout the night.
The Cavaliers are one of six NBA teams that broadcast their games in Spanish live from the game site. Since 2014, Cavalier fans have enjoyed listening to La Mega 87.7, part of the Cavaliers Radio Network, to hear the game called by veteran broadcaster Rafael “Rafa” Hernandez Brito.
The special theme night halftime act will feature Christian and Scooby, the popular gymnastic dog balancing act, performing to a cultural mix in honor of Hispanic tradition.
During the game, fans in attendance will feel the “Todos Somos Cleveland” (We are all Cleveland) spirit throughout The Q.
Additionally:
Follow the celebration on social media with hashtag #LosCavs.
Crown Royal and the Cavs encourage fans 21 years of age and older to please drink responsibly.