Cleveland Cavaliers Launch “My Cavs Locker” NFT Experience

Cleveland, OH, February 2nd, 2022 - The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers today announced that they have partnered with NFT platform Sweet to unveil their first-ever NFT experience, intended for the most passionate Cavs fans both in Cleveland and across the world.

Starting today, Cavaliers fans can go to mycavslocker.io and claim their very own FREE NFT Locker, which will “unlock” for the first time when the Cavs vs Indiana Pacers game tips off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on February 6th. The Locker will act as the fan's virtual showcase for displaying and interacting with any and all future Cavs NFT collectibles.

Those who physically attend the game against the Pacers will be rewarded with their very first Cavaliers NFT collectible - a “Let ‘Em Know” branded t-shirt - that can be displayed in their Locker, as well as the option to purchase other digital items released that day. This will tip off a series of collectibles that will be made available to fans who attend home games throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Future collectibles may also include a varsity jacket, sneakers, Cavs branded t-shirts that just might also make an appearance in the physical world, even a mini-fridge fans can unlock to open a whole new layer of possible collectibles.

When fans attend a home game, they will have the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind digital Cavs collectible, allowing each fan to collect and curate their own “My Cavs Locker” experience that reflects their passion for the team. For those who can’t make it to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to claim a game-issued collectible, these in-venue-only NFTs may become available on secondary markets, providing an opportunity for fans to acquire the items they weren’t present to collect.

Mike Conley, Cavaliers SVP and Chief Information Officer said: “Ultimately, this will be an on-going promotion, not just for the remainder of this season but for upcoming seasons, meaning fans can continue to build out, curate, and showcase their ‘My Cavs Locker’ into the future. This offers our supporters a fantastic and fun way to own a digital shrine, showcasing their love for the team. It also is an extension of our commitment to innovate around the fan experience and constantly explore new ways to build deeper connections with those in Cleveland and across the world who fervently support the team.”

This comes as NFTs are increasingly being used in the sports world as digital extensions of the physical memorabilia fans have always craved and collected. A growing number of leagues and teams are turning to digital collectibles to give rare and unique opportunities to fans who want to own the moment or commemorate their game experience. With plenty of home games left this season, fans can get their free Locker, collect these exclusive in-venue-only NFTs, and start populating and customizing their virtual “My Cavs Locker.”

Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet, said: “What’s remarkable about this program is how accessible it is. All fans will need is their mobile phone to start collecting this digital memorabilia and completing their immersive Cavs experience - their own personal virtual Locker. We see this as a model for how teams can use this new digital tech to empower their fans to literally showcase how much they love their favorite franchises.”