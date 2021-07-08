Cleveland Cavaliers Add NFTs to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Public Art Program

Cleveland, OH -- The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers have launched an NFT Collection, recently acquiring three basketball themed pieces, to be featured on LED video boards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a new addition to the venue’s standing Public Art Program.

The NFTs were purchased from independent artists on Foundation, a platform for live auctions of digital art and NFTs, using ETH cryptocurrency. The Collection, which will continue to expand and grow, can also be viewed online at nft.cavs.io.

The first three NFTs to be added to the Collection are TRANSCENDENCE (Dillon Hutchins), Lemon Dunk Tree (Isaac Garcia) and Brick Squad (Dillon Hutchins). The works are currently displayed on rotation on the Canyon LED inside the glass atrium of the FieldHouse. The four-story tall, eight million pixels Canyon LED can be seen through the glass by passersby in downtown Cleveland and is separated in the center by the venue’s Overlook Bar that offers sweeping views of the city skyline.

TRANSCENDENCE

Dillion Hutchins

Lemon Dunk Tree

Isaac Garcia

Brick Squad

Dillion Hutchins

“The genesis of the Collection is born from a desire to use our platform to authentically engage with the global, contemporary art community and its diverse fanbase. We want to empower the independent artists who drive this community forward and amplify their work in both a physical way at the FieldHouse and virtually to our worldwide audience,” said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group President and COO. “We’re excited and proud to add NFTs to the over 100 physical works that make up the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Public Art Program.”

Arsham and Barlage on-stage during the special private “Art of Business” event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse earlier this month. Invited guests were gifted the Cavs first-ever minted NFT titled “Cleveland Cavaliers Locker Room” (seen below)

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Public Art Program, an on-going initiative unparalleled in scope, features sitespecific commissions created for the arena that convey a spirit of sportsmanship and resilience. Launched in September of 2019 with the grand opening of the transformed venue, the program is privately funded by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert and curated by Library Street Collective. The diverse, multi-media 100+ piece Collection features works from nationally and internationally renowned contemporary artists including Nina Chanel Abney, Shephard Fairey and KAWS and rotating exhibitions by celebrated local artists such as Donald Black Jr., Erin Guido, Kasumi and Darius Steward. Cleveland, Ohio-native and internationallycelebrated artist Daniel Arsham, whose installation entitled Moving Basketball is also part of the Art Program, was named Creative Director of the Cavaliers last year as well. To learn more about the Program, click HERE.

The Cavaliers made their first move onto the blockchain when the team partnered with technology company, RECUR, to mint its firstever NFT titled the Cleveland Cavaliers Locker Room. Over fifty of these inaugural NFTs were gifted to corporate partners at a special “Art of Business” private event earlier this month. The event featured an on-stage discussion and Q&A with Arsham, Barlage, Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies, Len Komoroski, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group and Zach Bruch, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Recur.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Locker Room NFT. Click to view the full NFT progression.

“For many in attendance, this was the first NFT that they could call their own, so it was great to introduce them to this new world, but also very rewarding to see how excited they were to receive it and show it off,” said Mike Conley, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse SVP & Chief Information Officer. Conley oversees emerging technology for the team and has led the ideation and application of NFTs with a diverse internal group. “This Locker Room concept is just a prelude to some very interesting things we have in store for all our fans coming soon.”

Future announcements are coming soon about how fans of the team can score their very own Cavaliers NFT ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. Visit nft.cavs.io to sign up to be notified.