Cavaliers Sign Malik Newman

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Malik Newman to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Newman (6-3, 190) has appeared in 13 games (4 starts) this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest. Newman has appeared in 77 total games for the Charge during his career, appearing in 25 games in 2018-19 and 39 games (31 starts) during 2019-20 in addition to this season. Newman has played in one career NBA game for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season after receiving a 10-day contract.