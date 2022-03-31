Cavaliers Convert RJ Nembhard to Standard NBA Contract and Sign Moses Brown to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the contract of guard RJ Nembhard to a standard NBA contract. In a related move, the team signed center Moses Brown to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Nembhard (6-5, 200) has appeared in 13 games this season for the Cavaliers as well as 13 games (12 starts) with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively-owned and operated NBA G League team. With the Charge, Nembhard averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 37.7 minutes. Nembhard went undrafted in 2021 after playing four seasons at Texas Christian University where he averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26 minutes per game.

Brown (7-2, 245), who signed his first 10-day contract with Cleveland on March 10 and his second 10-day contract on March 21, has appeared in eight games for the Cavaliers. In his first start with Cleveland last night, Brown had a near double-double with 12 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting from the field and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of action against Dallas. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Brown appeared in 26 games with the Mavericks this season.

In 86 career NBA games (34 starts) with Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Cleveland, Brown holds career averages of 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.72 blocks in 13.7 minutes. Additionally, Brown has also played in 45 games (15 starts) over three seasons in the NBA G League and was named to the 2021 All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team, posting averages of 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.71 blocks in 26.4 minutes during the 2020-21 NBA G League season. Brown went undrafted in 2019 after playing one season at UCLA.