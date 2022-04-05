NBA Foundation Grants 40 Non-Profit Recipients Totaling More Than $11 Million in Fifth Round Grant

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 – The NBA Foundation tipped off its second year of grantmaking, today announcing 40 new grants totaling $11 million to organizations that are creating employment opportunities, furthering career advancement, and driving greater economic empowerment for Black youth throughout the United States and Canada. Named as part of the Foundation’s fifth grant round and the first of 2022, the grants are focused on workforce development, pathways for higher education, mentoring and entrepreneurship for Black youth.

The NBA Foundation, which was seeded with a 10-year $300 million commitment from the NBA Board of Governors in 2020, has now awarded 118 grants to-date, totaling more than $33 million to non-profit organizations. The fifth grant round features over $1 million for six grant renewals to exalt, Marcus Graham Project, Operation DREAM, TEAM Inc., The Knowledge House and the Youth Empowerment Project, who were a part of the Foundation’s first year of grantmaking. These grants will continue to support pipeline development for high school, college-aged, job-ready and mid-career individuals in their communities.

This round of funding includes four Cleveland-based groups, as well as the Marcus Graham Project, which the Cavaliers have enjoyed an ongoing relationship with and has impacted our local community as well.

Greater Cleveland Partnership

Greater Cleveland Partnership is the region’s leading economic development organization and the largest metropolitan chamber of commerce in the nation with more than 12,000 members. Guided by a board of corporate and entrepreneurial CEOs, GCP focuses on strategic initiatives, member services, and advocacy to accelerate growth and prosperity in Greater Cleveland and build a vibrant environment for all businesses.

NeoSTEM’s Envision Excellence in STEM Education

The NeoSTEM Ecosystem is focused on ensuring that all students – especially historically underserved Black and Brown children –engage in meaningful STEM opportunities and careers. One of 100 ecoystems that make up the STEM Learning Ecosystem Community of Practice, NeoSTEM works to promote the transformative power of STEM for individuals and entire communities.

The Presidents’ Council

As an engine for Black business growth, The Presidents’ Council supports, develops and advocates for the region’s current and future generations of Black entrepreneurs and leaders for sustainable wealth creation through business development, entrepreneurial support, ecosystem building (organizing and mobilizing), championing, thought leadership, capital formation and investments; affecting influence and accountability at all levels that directly impact Black-owned businesses and the communities they serve.

Youth Opportunities Unlimited

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.) is a nonprofit workforce development organization based in Cleveland, Ohio that serves teens and young adults ages 14-24 living in economically distressed areas in Northeast Ohio. Y.O.U.’s programs and services are focused on ensuring these individuals are ready to pursue a path to economic self-sufficiency through mentoring, employability skills training, industry-based credential training, career exploration, jobs, and internships.