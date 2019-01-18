Fans Can Get Fit as a Pro at Upcoming Cavs Games

Every year the Cleveland Cavaliers reach thousands of students across Northeast Ohio through the team’s “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, encouraging kids to live a healthy lifestyle. Cavs fans of all ages will be able to benefit from the wellbeing initiative when the Cavs host Fit as a Pro Games on both Monday, January 21st (vs. Chicago, 1:00 p.m.) and Friday, January 25th (vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.) as part of the annual NBA Fit Week.

At both games, fans will be able to go on a “fitness journey” around the concourse. Health and wellness-related organizations will be set-up to share information and provide interactive experiences with those in attendance, including Medical Mutual, Planet Fitness, CycleBar and Cavs Academy. The various stations will focus on many elements of healthy lifestyles, including stretching, movement, strength and endurance, hydration and energy. Fans that visit the five stations throughout the concourse can enter to win an autographed basketball and Cavs swag bag.

Fans in attendance at the Fit Week games should also keep an eye out for the in-arena “Flex Cam” presented by Medical Mutual and Fun Fit as a Pro Facts on the Humongotron throughout the games.

Tickets for both games are still available and can be purchased on Cavs.com.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.

ABOUT NBA FIT WEEK

NBA Fit is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages the NBA family to ”Be Active, Eat Healthy and Play Together” while promoting the values of the game through programs, events and products. In partnership with community experts, the NBA Coaches Association, the NBA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, and the NBA Physicians Association, NBA FIT provides diverse health and fitness information to children and their families through social media and interactive online content.