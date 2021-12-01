Tickets on Sale Now for NBA Crossover

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2021 -- The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA Crossover, an immersive fan event taking place during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland. Tickets start at $30 and are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Local fans are also encouraged to download the app to participate in the NBA All-Star Rewards Program, which provides a chance to win tickets to attend NBA All-Star 2022 events and other exclusive prizes.

NBA Crossover, presented in conjunction with marquee partner AT&T, is the NBA’s premier event for creative collaboration between the league, its partners, current and former players, celebrities and influencers, and will take over the Cleveland Public Auditorium from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20. The weekend-long exhibition will showcase the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game. NBA Crossover will engage fans with immersive experiences, partner activations, NBA and WNBA player and talent appearances, limited edition merchandise and collectibles, art and memorabilia displays, apparel customization and more.

Local fans can also win exclusive prizes, including tickets to NBA Crossover and additional NBA All-Star 2022 events, through the NBA All-Star Rewards Program by downloading the NBA Events App and registering to participate. Points for the city-wide small business scavenger hunt can be earned by scanning QR codes through the NBA Events App when patronizing the nearly 200 (and growing) participating locally-owned restaurants and retail businesses, more than 70 percent of which are minority- or women-owned, located throughout Cuyahoga County. Fans can browse through the list of participating businesses in the NBA Events App under the ACTIVITES tab. Restaurants and retail businesses with a physical location and address in Cuyahoga County that are interested in participating in the program can apply for the program here. Points can be redeemed within the NBA Events App for prizes that include:

NBA All-Star Game Tickets



State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Tickets



NBA Rising Stars Tickets



NBA Crossover Tickets



Hotels.com Gift Cards

