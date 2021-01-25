Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Larry Nance Jr. Status Update

January 25, 2021
Jimmy Longo/Cavs.com
Posted: Jan 25, 2021

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will be OUT for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a right wrist sprain. The injury occurred during last night’s game at Boston. An MRI performed today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the wrist sprain. Nance Jr. will be re-evaluated daily through treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.

