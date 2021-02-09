Update on Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. underwent successful surgery today to address a fracture in his left fourth metacarpal that occurred during Saturday night’s home game against Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The surgery was performed by Cleveland Clinic Orthopedic Specialist Dr. Steven Maschke and assisted by Cavaliers Team Physician Dr. James Rosneck at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. Nance is expected to remain out approximately six weeks and will undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation. His status and return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.