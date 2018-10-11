Cavs Host Youth Hoops Clinic at MSU

With the Cavs and Pistons slated to take the court at The Breslin Center on Friday, a younger generation of ballers had the opportunity to hit the hardwood the night before.

The Cavs hosted a free private youth basketball clinic for a group of local East Lansing children on Thursday, October 11th at The Jack Breslin Student Events Center on the campus of Michigan State University. Approximately 100 kids from the City of East Lansing Parks, Recreation and Arts and Boys & Girls Clubs of East Lansing laced up their sneakers for a chance to learn from the pros.

Cavs players Collin Sexton, John Holland, Billy Preston, Bonzie Colson, Kobi Simmons and Isaiah Taylor were all on-hand to dribble, drive and dish with the kids. Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue and the Cavs coaching staff were also at the clinic, providing guidance and encouragement to the young hoopers.

The clinic was led by coaches from Cavs Academy - the official Cavs youth basketball program. The coaches took the kids through drills and exercises similar to what the pros do on a daily basis.

ABOUT CAVS YOUTH BASKETBALL

The Cavs are committed to inspiring future generations to grow the game of basketball. The mission is to motivate the youth to be active, make championship choices on and off the court and build confidence in their athletic abilities through the game of basketball. The Cavs Youth Hoops program consists of Cavs Academy Camps & Clinics, Jr. Cavs leagues and Cavs Elite Tournaments, all of which are designed to teach the fundamentals of basketball in a fun and positive atmosphere. Close to 20,000 children participated in Cavs Youth Hoops in 2017-18. Recently, Cavs Academy coaches and staff spent time in Gansu, China, working with local children on their hoop skills.