Evan Mobley Status Update

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley left Monday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against Boston in the third quarter with a right elbow injury and did not return to action. Initial examination postgame and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a right elbow sprain. Mobley will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be approximately 2-4 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.