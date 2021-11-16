Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Evan Mobley Status Update

November 16, 2021
Cavs.com
Posted: Nov 16, 2021

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley left Monday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against Boston in the third quarter with a right elbow injury and did not return to action. Initial examination postgame and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a right elbow sprain. Mobley will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be approximately 2-4 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Mobley, Evan

