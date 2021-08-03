Cavaliers Sign 2021 NBA Draft Pick Evan Mobley

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed their 2021 NBA Draft pick, forward/center Evan Mobley, General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mobley (7-0, 215) was selected by the Cavaliers with the third overall pick in last Thursday’s NBA Draft. In his lone collegiate season at USC in 2020-21, he led the Trojans (25-8) to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 and started in all 33 games, averaging 16.4 points on .578 shooting from the field, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks in 33.9 minutes.