Machine Gun Kelly Bobblehead Update

The Machine Gun Kelly Bobblehead presented by SeatGeek promotional giveaway slated for the Cavs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Monday, January 31st, will not occur due to a shipment delay. Once a new shipment date is confirmed, the bobblehead will be available to fans who have already purchased tickets for the January 31st game. Details regarding the pickup process for the bobbleheads will be communicated with ticket holders directly.