Machine Gun Kelly Bobblehead, presented by SeatGeek, Rescheduled

Cavs fans attending the Sunday, April 3 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will take home a collectible Machine Gun Kelly Bobblehead presented by SeatGeek.

The bobblehead features the Cleveland-native donning a custom MGK black Cavs Statement jersey, holding his pink electric guitar and fully accessorized with earrings, a nose ring and his iconic pearl necklace.

MGK had a special first look at his mini-me during his sold-out show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 18. Cleveland was the final stop on the 2021 “Tickets to My Downfall” tour, and the award-winning performer rocked out to hits from his #1 album including “bloody valentine,” “my ex’s best friend,” “forget me too” and more.

The original giveaway date slated for Monday, January 31 was postponed due to a shipment delay.

Tickets for the April 3 matchup and all remaining 2021-22 Cavs regular season home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets.