Cavs Hire Dr. Mark Kovacs as Senior Director of Sports Science and Health

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Dr. Mark Kovacs as Senior Director of Sports Science and Health, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In his role, Dr. Kovacs will lead and synergize the operations of the Cavaliers performance and health teams, with an emphasis on sports science, innovation and technology, to help continue and expand the world-class care Cavaliers players receive.

Dr. Kovacs is a high performance expert, sports technology consultant, performance physiologist, researcher, professor, author, speaker and coach with an extensive background in training and researching elite athletes. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of the Kovacs Institute, a performance facility and consulting firm focused on optimizing human performance by the practical application of cutting-edge science. As CEO, he oversaw the Kovacs Institute’s direction, testing protocols and athlete monitoring programs. His clients included national sports federations, the NCAA, major professional sports leagues and leading universities.

Dr. Kovacs earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in exercise science and exercise physiology at Auburn University, where he was an All-American and NCAA doubles champion in tennis. He obtained his doctorate in exercise physiology from the University of Alabama and also played tennis professionally. Prior to his time with the Kovacs Institute, he directed the sport science, strength & conditioning and coaching education departments for the United States Tennis Association (USTA), was the director of the Gatorade Sport Science Institute and was an executive of long-term research and innovation with PepsiCo.

Dr. Kovacs is also the co-founder and executive director of the International Tennis Performance Association (iTPA), a worldwide tennis fitness education organization, and is a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). He is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), Certified Tennis Performance Specialist (CTPS) and Master Tennis Performance Specialist (MTPS) through the iTPA. Kovacs was the youngest-ever recipient of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Educational Merit Award in 2012 and earned the US Olympic Committee “Doc Counsilman” Science Award in 2014. He has been involved with two NFL Super Bowls, the Brazilian National Football team in the 2014 World Cup, the United States Fed Cup team and dozens of other major sporting organizations and events in the NBA, NFL, MLB, ATP and WTA. Dr. Kovacs has published six books and volunteers on numerous committees in professional organizations and community outreach programs.