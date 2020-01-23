Cavs Sign Alfonzo McKinnie To Second 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a second 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

McKinnie (6-8, 215) signed his first 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on January 9. He has played in 29 games (one start) for Cleveland this season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per contest. Over his three-year NBA career, the Wisconsin-Green Bay product owns career averages of 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game over 115 career contests (six starts) with the Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.