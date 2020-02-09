Cavaliers Sign J.P. Macura And Malik Newman To 10-Day Contracts

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guards J.P. Macura and Malik Newman to 10-day contracts, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Macura (6-4, 203) has played in 32 games (all starts) this season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 steals in 30.1 minutes per game. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ roster for the 2019 preseason and appeared in two games for the Charlotte Hornets in 2018-19. Macura, who went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, played four years collegiately at Xavier, where he averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.9 minutes per game over 141 career contests (79 starts).

Newman (6-3, 190) has appeared in 31 games (27 starts) this season with the Charge, averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ roster for the 2019 NBA Summer League. Newman played two years collegiately at Mississippi State and Kansas, averaging 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.0 minutes per game over 68 games (55 starts).

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.