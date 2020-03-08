Cavs Sign Sheldon Mac to 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Sheldon Mac to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Mac (6-5, 198) has appeared in 41 games (two starts) this season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.0 minutes per game. He played in Canton’s road contest against the Erie BayHawks last night, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes. Mac, who went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Miami, appeared in 30 games (three starts) with Washington in 2016-17 as well as seven games for the Wizards during the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.