Cleveland Cavaliers and Lyft Team Up for New Partnership

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today a new partnership with Lyft to provide additional game travel options to Cavs fans headed to downtown Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers worked with Lyft to secure an exclusive location in the Tower City parking lot for drivers to pickup and drop-off fans attending the over 200 diverse live events, games and concerts held at The Q each year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lyft to the Cavaliers family and offer fans a great and convenient option for transportation to and from a game or event at The Q,” said Nic Barlage, Cavaliers President of Business Operations. “Through our partnership with Lyft, fans at the arena can get a ride with the simple press of a button, and even better, they won’t have to step a foot outside while doing so.”

“The Q and the Cavs are truly integral parts of the Cleveland culture, and we are excited to be their official rideshare partner to help improve the fan experience by alleviating the stress of parking,” said Jay Dumaswala, Lyft’s Cleveland market manager. “This is just another way Lyft is committed to supporting our city and deepen its connection with local organizations.”

The designated Lyft pickup and drop-off area in the Tower City parking lot can be accessed via the covered Tower City RTA Walkway that is connected to The Q, allowing drivers to meet their riders away from the more congested areas of moving traffic and providing fans with an indoor waiting area protected from weather elements. The RTA Walkway is open four hours before and three hours after events at The Q. Dedicated signage will be in place at the arena, as well as the RTA Walkway area, to easily direct fans to the designated pick-up location.

To get to and from The Q, new Lyft users can use the promo code LYFTQARENA to receive $5 off each of their first three rides. Existing Lyft customers can use the promo code LIVEATTHEQ for 15 percent off two rides.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, electric bikes and scooters, and public transit partnerships.

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers organization is led by Chairman Dan Gilbert. Gilbert is also the Founder and Chairman of Quicken Loans, Inc. the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Len Komoroski is the Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena CEO and Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers President of Business Operations. The Cavaliers team is led by General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach Larry Drew. The team continues its yearly championship-focused journey while providing fans the best experience in the NBA with its electrifying game presentation, community support and engagement, fan-friendly programs and amenities, the latest technology and more at Quicken Loans Arena— aka “The Q.” The Cavaliers have been named one of five finalists for Sports Business Journal’s coveted Sports Team of the Year Award three times in the last decade. In addition to operating Quicken Loans Arena, the organization also owns and operates the Cleveland Monsters hockey team (AHL), the Cleveland Gladiators arena football team (AFL), the Canton Charge, the Cavs NBA Development League team in nearby Canton, OH and Cavs Legion Gaming Club, one of the 21 NBA teams in the NBA 2K League (2KL).