Kevin Love Announced as Member of U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has just been announced as a member of the official U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team that will be competing in Tokyo this summer. The five-time NBA All-Star previously played for the 2012 U.S. team that finished undefeated, winning the gold medal over runners-up Spain in London. In eight contests that year, Love averaged 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 17.3 minutes while leading the U.S. in total rebounds with 61 for the competition. He was also a member of the 2010 U.S. team that went 9-0 and captured the FIBA World Cup title in Turkey.

Below is the official press release from USA Basketball:

Colorado Springs, Colorado (June 28, 2021) – Led by now three-time Olympian Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), USA Basketball unveiled today its official 12-member U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

Selected for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title, were: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Durant, Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The USA coaching staff is led by head coach Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University) and Jerry Colangelo serving as the USA Men’s National Team managing director.

“I’m happy for the selected players and looking forward to having the opportunity to work with this wonderful group when practice gets underway on July 6 in Las Vegas,” said Popovich. “I’m excited to represent the United States in our quest to earn a gold medal in Tokyo.”

The U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team was approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors and is pending final approval by the United States Olympic Committee.

“We are excited about the 12 players who have been selected to represent the United States in the Tokyo Olympics,” said Colangelo, who has served as managing director of the USA Men’s National Team since 2005. “This was an unusually challenging selection process for many reasons, including the year postponement of the Olympics and the issues related to the timing of the NBA regular season and playoffs.

“Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance. We also believe we have excellent leadership which is a necessity in order to develop the needed chemistry. We still have a lot of challenges in front of us, but I believe these players will become a team that all Americans will be proud of.”

The U.S. roster features the return of Olympic gold medalists Durant, Green and Love. Durant and Green were members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medalist squad and Durant and Love were 2012 Olympic gold medalists. Durant and Love were also part of the 2010 USA team that went 9-0 and captured the FIBA World Cup title, and Middleton and Tatum were members of the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

“USA Basketball selects players to represent our country in international competition with the skills, character, experience, and desire to win,” said retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the USA Basketball Board of Directors.. “We build teams that are versatile and resilient in the short, intense competitions we face. We’re fortunate that this group of elite athletes has volunteered to represent us in Tokyo this summer.”