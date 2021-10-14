Kevin Love Visits Students at John Adams College & Career Academy

CLEVELAND - On Wednesday, October 13, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love traveled to John Adams College & Career Academy in Cleveland, Ohio to visit students and educators from the Just Keep Livin' Foundation, a grantee and partner of the Kevin Love Fund.

The Kevin Love Fund inspires people to live their healthiest lives while providing tools for both mental and physical health. Through a unique combination of education, research, grantmaking, and advocacy, the Fund works to break the stigma around mental health and ensure people who are suffering have the support needed to thrive.

The Just Keep Livin' Foundation is an after-school program founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, which encourages students to make positive life choices that improve their physical and mental health through exercise, teamwork, gratitude, nutrition, and community service.

During Kevin's visit, the students and educators participated in a lesson plan activity from the Kevin Love Fund's soon-to-launch social and emotional learning curriculum. The curriculum is centered around modeling vulnerability, and activities include poetry, letter writing, protest art, music, and more.

For the event's lesson plan, the Just Keep Livin' Foundation Program Manager, Leon Clayborne, along with Kevin, the educators, and students, shared poems written during the session, using the curriculum's "I Could Tell You..." writing prompt.

The Kevin Love Fund SEL curriculum will be available to schools nationwide for free and will officially launch in 2022.