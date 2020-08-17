Cavs Keep Fans Engaged & Look Toward Future with NBA Draft Lottery, Line-Up of Enter-to-Win Sweepstakes and Fun Family Friendly Activities Planned with Safety in Mind

With the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery and Draft there’s a lot of excitement in the air for the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and as the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic the Cavs are keeping fans engaged and focused on the road ahead with a variety of opportunities to stay connected to the team.

Wine & Gold United members can enjoy their year-round benefits with exclusive events and activities that are planned with safety in mind, and fans everywhere can participate in fun and interactive contests and promotions, special programming content and more!

The upcoming 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday, August 20th will deliver an exciting result for the Cavaliers, who are one of only three teams each holding the highest percentage chance of securing the #1 Pick in the NBA Draft.

Wine & Gold United Draft Lottery Party presented by Panini

The night of August 20th the Cavs will host a private NBA Draft Lottery Party presented by Panini at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for members of Wine & Gold United, the team’s official season ticket-based year-round membership club. Following the CDC recommendations for social distancing, WGU Members will be invited inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to watch ESPN’s broadcast of the NBA Draft Lottery on the Humongotron complemented by special Lottery coverage with the Cavs own team of broadcasters. The evening will include performances by select Cavs entertainment team members, exclusive opportunities to win great prizes and every WGU Member in attendance will receive a Cavs Swag Bag. Please note: this is a invitation only private event and is not open to the general public.

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a Wine & Gold United Member and for ticket packages for the upcoming Cavaliers season, click here.

Virtual Draft Lottery Coverage

From inside the Atrium at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cavs FOX Sports Ohio TV play-by-play announcer John Michael and game analyst Austin Carr will host a live show with special appearances by current players and Cavs legends to discuss all things Draft Lottery. Fans can tune into the show before the Lottery gets underway on ESPN. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. on Cavs.com, the Cavs App championed by Westfield (available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store), Facebook and YouTube. The show will also be broadcast to WGU Members attending the Draft Lottery Party.

Ping Pong Prediction presented by Lexus

Cavs fans everywhere can test their own luck with the Ping Pong Prediction sweepstakes presented by Lexus open NOW through midnight on August 20th at Cavs.com/lottery. Simply predict the number on the ping pong ball that represents what pick the Cavs will have in the 2020 NBA Draft to be entered for a chance to WIN an ultimate Cavs draft prize including:

Virtual Meet & Greet with 2020 Draft Pick



Draft Hat autographed by 2020 Draft Pick



Player Autographed Jersey of Choice



$100 Team Shop Gift Card



$200 20-21 Cavs Ticket Credit



Cavs x Lexus Ultimate Fan Gift Box





Pick 5 Sweepstakes Leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers will highlight on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram five players who the team has selected in past NBA Drafts. Five lucky fans will then be randomly selected to win a host of Cavs prizes, including a Kevin Porter Jr., Darius Garland and Dylan Windler jersey. Sign up at Cavs.com/pickfive for an opportunity to win. Cavaliers Trivia on the Cavs App and Cavs.com Fans can test their Cavs IQ about the team’s NBA Lottery history with Cavaliers Trivia on the Cavs App championed by Westfield and Cavs.com. The Cavs App championed by Westfield is available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Cavaliers Team Shop Fans who sign up to receive the Cavs Insider E-Newsletter on Cavs.com will receive an exclusive “offer from the Cavaliers Team Shop, the #1 source for official Cavs gear. Shop the latest styles, including the New Era 2020 Draft Cap that will be available following the Lottery on August 20th on Cavs.com/shop. Cavs 5-Game Plan The Cavs are offering a brand-new 5-Game Plan for every fan for the upcoming season! Fans can spend less to see more Cavs basketball with three great ticket packages:

All-Star Plan: Tickets to five of the biggest matchups on the Cavs schedule*



Weekend Plan: Tickets to five weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Cavs games*

