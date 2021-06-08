Larry Nance Jr. Announced as one of 10 finalists for the 2020-21 Season Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. has just been announced as one of 10 finalists for the 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented By Kaiser Permanente. Below is the league’s official press release.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 – Fan voting for the 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente will begin today on social media at noon ET and conclude on Saturday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong winner will be announced during the postseason.

The seasonlong award honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season. The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials, and a $25,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on his behalf to an organization of his choosing.

Fans can now vote for their preferred seasonlong award nominee via Jebbit, a mobile platform specializing in data collection, where they can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact. They are also able to vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #DavidRobinson). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.

The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities, and honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. The 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award nominees are listed below with links to video highlighting their respective efforts:

DeAndre’ Bembry - Toronto Raptors



Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns



Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers



Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks



Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers



Patty Mills - San Antonio Spurs



Donovan Mitchell - Utah Jazz



Larry Nance Jr. - Cleveland Cavaliers



Josh Richardson - Dallas Mavericks

