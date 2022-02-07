Cavaliers Acquire Caris LeVert

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (via Miami) from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick (via Houston) and 2027 second-round pick (via Utah), Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

“We are very excited to add a dynamic young player of this caliber and experience,” said Altman. “Caris LeVert fits uniquely into our culture and his Ohio roots brings an immediate connection to our community. We look forward to seeing what type of impact he can make on this roster. We also want to send our best wishes to Ricky Rubio and his family. Ricky has been the consummate professional and his leadership both on and off the court was invaluable and we respect everything he brought to this franchise.”

LeVert (6-6, 205) played in 39 games (all starts) for the Pacers this season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes. Over his six-year NBA career, he has appeared in 299 games (170 starts) with Brooklyn and Indiana, owning career averages of 14.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.09 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest. He has also appeared in nine career playoff games (six starts), averaging 20.7 points, 5.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.11 steals in 31.6 minutes. LeVert was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Pacers after attending the University of Michigan for four years (2012-2016).

Rubio (6-3, 190) was acquired by the Cavaliers on August 8, 2021 via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in 34 games this season (eight starts), averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.44 steals in 28.5 minutes.