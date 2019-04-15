Len Komoroski Inducted into Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame

Cleveland - Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski was inducted into the Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame this past Saturday, April 16th at the Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh, PA. With friends, family and colleagues in attendance, Komoroski, a Pittsburgh-area native, was one of 11 luminaries, athletes and coaches from Western Pennsylvania who have brought honor and recognition to themselves and their hometown through their achievements in sports. Komoroski is one of 695 athletes and contributors inducted into the Western Chapter since the organization was founded in 1963.

Komoroski graduated from Duquesne University where he was a four-year letterman in tennis. He began his sports business career with indoor soccer team the Pittsburgh Spirit and later the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. In 1988, Komoroski helped launch the expansion Minnesota Timberwolves NBA franchise, serving as Vice President of Sales until 1994. He then served a two-year stint with minor league hockey team the Cleveland Lumberjacks as SVP/COO before he was hired by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles as SVP of Business Operations in 1996. In Philadelphia, Komoroski played a pivotal role in the negotiation of the naming rights sponsorship and development of the Nova Care Training Facility and Lincoln Financial Field.

Komoroski joined the Cavaliers in 2003 as CEO. Since then, the organization has been repeatedly recognized within the sports industry as a finalist for Sports Business Journal’s “Sports Team of the Year” and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (formerly Quicken Loans Arena) has been one of the most active live entertainment venues in the world – hosting over 200 events annually. The organization has also been recognized regularly for its community support and engagement, as well as its impactful and important diversity and inclusion programs and efforts. Most recently, Komoroski has also led the massive Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse transformative renovation project, which is set to be complete in the fall of 2019.