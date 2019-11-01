General Manager Koby Altman Signs Long-Term Contract Extension

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman has signed a long-term contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Koby has been a culture-driver and an innovator who has built a fresh, new foundation and environment for our front office and team that inspires everyone involved,” said Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert. “He is a passionate leader who is executing a very dynamic, strategic plan for the future of the team and our vision for growth and success. Koby’s collaborative approach has also extended beyond the team and had a consistent, positive impact across our entire organization. I look forward to seeing his hard work and creativity continue to make us better and help guide the team towards reaching our goals for years to come.”

Altman was named the 11th general manager in Cavaliers history on July 24, 2017. In his first year as general manager in 2017-18, the Cavaliers captured the Central Division crown with a 50-32 (.610) record and went on to win their fourth straight Eastern Conference Championship. In his two NBA drafts at the helm of the Cavs front office, Altman has selected Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. He is also responsible for signing five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love, Northeast Ohio native Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman to new multi-year contract extensions. In his time as general manager, Altman has executed trades acquiring current Cavaliers Jordan Clarkson, Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, Brandon Knight, Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic. He has also acquired four first round picks via trades since being named GM.

“I’m truly humbled and excited to sign a long-term extension with the Cavaliers and I look forward to continuing the overall development and growth we are experiencing with this team,” said Altman. “We have a first-class organization, led by our Chairman Dan Gilbert, an extraordinary fanbase and a great team behind the team, who provide incredible resources and opportunities for us to be successful. I’m also thankful to our players, coaches and support staff, who have shown continued trust and displayed their commitment to our process of establishing a sustainable and winning culture here in Cleveland. Northeast Ohio is a special place, and my family and I are thrilled to remain in this community for years to come.”

This past offseason, Altman tabbed longtime University of Michigan men’s basketball coach John Beilein, who is one of the all-time winningest coaches in NCAA history, as the new head coach of the Cavaliers. Prior to being named GM, Altman had been a part of the Cavaliers’ basketball staff for five years, including being promoted to assistant general manager in September 2016. As a member of Cleveland’s front office, Altman has been an integral part of a team that reached four straight NBA Finals (2015-2018) and won an NBA Championship in 2016. He originally joined the Cavaliers as pro personnel manager in August 2012 and was promoted to director of pro player personnel in September 2013.