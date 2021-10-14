Cavs Announce 2021-22 Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy

The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce that the 2021-22 Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy have been selected to represent Wine & Gold Nation! Five new and enthusiastic reporters, ranging in age from seven to 10 years old, will be given the opportunity to cover a variety of virtual Cavs events including player and coach press conferences, community relations initiatives, youth sports programming and more! Each Jr. Reporter will also get to attend a Cavs home game this season.

The Cavs warmly welcome the newest Kids Club Jr. Reporters (in order above):

Lily Goodwin, 7, from South Euclid. Lily also goes by DJ Lily Jade and is an active DJ in her community!



Marko Gibbs, 10, from Kirtland. Marko’s favorite Cavs player is Collin Sexton and he has visited 48 states!



Austin Agra, 10, from Northfield. Austin hopes to one day be a professional basketball player and owns more than 30 NBA jerseys!



Natalie Gill, 10, from Wadsworth. Natalie’s favorite food is quesadillas and she’s a guard on her school’s fifth grade basketball team!

