Cavs Announce 2021-22 Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy

The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce that the 2021-22 Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy have been selected to represent Wine & Gold Nation! Five new and enthusiastic reporters, ranging in age from seven to 10 years old, will be given the opportunity to cover a variety of virtual Cavs events including player and coach press conferences, community relations initiatives, youth sports programming and more! Each Jr. Reporter will also get to attend a Cavs home game this season.
The Cavs warmly welcome the newest Kids Club Jr. Reporters (in order above):
The spirited young reporters are already off to a great start, having completed their first assignment during Cavs Media Day in September. While visiting Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the kids got the chance to virtually chat with some of their favorite Cavs players and ask them questions about the upcoming season.
All five Cavs Jr. Reporters are members of the official Cavs Kids Club, which is an extension of Wine & Gold Nation, the official fan club of the Cavs. For more information on the Cavs Kids Club go to cavsyouth.com, and follow @CavsWGNation on Instagram or Twitter.
For photos and more fun facts about each reporter, check out: https://www.cavsyouth.com/cavs-kids-club/jrreporters/.
Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporter Search: Each youngster was asked to submit a 60-second video explaining why they want to be this season’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporter. After reviewing the creative submissions, the top 10 semi-finalists were selected to audition via a virtual interview. All of the finalists impressed a panel of judges with their positive energy, creativity and passion for Cavaliers basketball.