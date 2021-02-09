Cavs Announce 2020-21 Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy

The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce that the 2020-21 Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy have been selected to represent Wine & Gold Nation! Five new and enthusiastic reporters, ranging in age from 10 to 12 years old, will be given the opportunity to cover a variety of virtual Cavs events including player and coach press conferences, community relations initiatives, youth sports programming and more! Each Jr. Reporter will also get to attend a Cavs home game this season.

The Cavs warmly welcome the newest Kids Club Jr. Reporters (in order above):

Autumn Fallon, 10, from Avon Lake



Brooklyn McCroskey, 12, from Macedonia



Isaac Luzar, 11, from Shaker Heights



Robert Waugh, 10, from Twinsburg

