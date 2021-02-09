Cavs Announce 2020-21 Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce that the 2020-21 Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters powered by FirstEnergy have been selected to represent Wine & Gold Nation! Five new and enthusiastic reporters, ranging in age from 10 to 12 years old, will be given the opportunity to cover a variety of virtual Cavs events including player and coach press conferences, community relations initiatives, youth sports programming and more! Each Jr. Reporter will also get to attend a Cavs home game this season.
The Cavs warmly welcome the newest Kids Club Jr. Reporters (in order above):
All five Cavs Jr. Reporters are members of the official Cavs Kids Club, which is an extension of Wine & Gold Nation, the official fan club of the Cavs. For more information on the Cavs Kids Club and Wine & Gold Nation, follow @CavsWGNation on Twitter and Instagram.
For photos and fun facts about each reporter, check out: https://www.cavsyouth.com/cavs-kids-club/kids-club-reporters.
Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporter Search: Each youngster was asked to submit a 60-second video explaining why they want to be this season’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporter. After reviewing the creative submissions, the top 10 semi-finalists were selected to audition via a virtual interview. All of the finalists impressed a panel of judges with their positive energy, creativity and passion for Cavaliers basketball.