Cavs Announce 2018-19 Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters

The Cleveland Cavaliers are proud to announce the 2018-19 Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters presented by Jif and Smucker’s have been selected and five new faces will represent Wine & Gold Nation throughout the upcoming Cavs season. The spirited young reporters will be given an All-Access opportunity to “cover” a wide range of Cavs events including community relations initiatives and Wine & Gold Nation events, as well as attend a regular season Cavs game and more, during the 2018-19 season.

The Cavs warmly welcome the newest Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters (as pictured above in order):

Nathan Lu, Independence (10)



Alysse Martin, Solon (11)



Rena Oradini, Parma (17)



Elise Fletcher, Sagamore Hills (12)



Guma Wabwire, Columbus (9)

The Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters jumped fearlessly into their first assignment on Monday, September 24th covering Cavs Media Day presented by FirstEnergy with the pros at Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cavs practice facility in Independence, Ohio. They worked together to ask Cavs players and front office team members questions about the upcoming season, their favorite type of peanut butter and jelly, best dance moves and more.

All five Cavs Jr. Reporters are members of the official Cavs Kids Club, which is an extension of Wine & Gold Nation, the official fan club of the Cavs. For more information on the Cavs Kids Club and Wine & Gold Nation, follow @CavsWGNation on Twitter and Instagram.

Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporter Search: Each child was asked to submit a sixty second video explaining why they want to be this season’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporter. After reviewing all of the creative submissions, the group was narrowed down to the top ten semi-finalists who were asked to come in for a face-to-face audition at the Cavs offices. All of the finalists impressed a panel of judges with their positive energy, creativity and passion for Cavaliers basketball.