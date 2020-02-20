Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland Named Next Recipient of $50,000 Donation

Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland will receive a $50,000 donation from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as part of a special donation program celebrating the Cavaliers 50th Season. The Cavs announced in November that they will make $250,000 in donations to local charitable organizations through the Cavaliers Community Foundation, donating $50,000 to Cleveland-area non-profit organizations every month for the five months of the 2019-20 season. Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland is the fourth recipient of the donation.

Junior Achievement follows previous recipients: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio in January, Say Yes to Education Cleveland’s Scholarship Fund in December and Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s BackPacks for Kids program in November.

Junior Achievement’s purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. They are the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices. Their programs focus on the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

"Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland greatly appreciates the support of the Cleveland Cavaliers and their generous gift as part of their 50th Season Celebration,” said Al DiFranco, Vice President, Development and Programs, JAGC. “We serve tens of thousands of students every year in our community, focusing on helping students prepare for the world of work through financial literacy and career readiness programming, and the Cavaliers are great partners in helping us promote these important concepts through in-classroom and experiential learning programs. These funds will help us continue the important work we do to help K-12 students in Greater Cleveland learn and grow."

In addition to the donation, which will be presented to Junior Achievement at the Cavs game on February 29th, volunteers from across the Cavs organization will spend time with Junior Achievement in classrooms at a Cleveland school.

“We are inspired by the important, uplifting work that Junior Achievement does for the young people of Northeast Ohio. By helping pave the way for their future, Junior Achievement is helping to provide a better future for all of Cleveland,” said Len Komoroski, CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “We are proud to make this donation, but equally proud to have our organization impact the mission and children directly with our volunteers.”

The 50th Season special charity donations program is in addition to the Cavs other community donations and Foundation grants made throughout each and every year. April will mark the fifth and final month of the special 50Th Season monthly $50,000 donations.