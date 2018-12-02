Cavs Sign Jalen Jones and Jaron Blossomgame to Two-Way Contracts

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Jalen Jones and forward Jaron Blossomgame to Two-Way contracts, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Jones (6-7, 220) split last season between Dallas and New Orleans, appearing in 16 games and averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game. The Texas A&M product also played in 32 games (21 starts) with Texas and Greensboro in the NBA G League, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per game in 2017-18.

Blossomgame (6-7, 220) has played in 10 games (seven starts) in the NBA G League this season with the Austin Spurs and the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 20.9 points on .537 shooting, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. With Canton, he has appeared in four games (one start) and averaged 16.8 points on .511 shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game. The 6-7 forward out of Clemson was originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player can spend up to 45 days with the Cavs.

In a related move, Cleveland waived Two-Way players Andrew Harrison and Billy Preston.