Cavs Celebrate International Women’s Day

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
On Sunday, March 8th, when women around the world are observed for their achievements on International Women’s Day (IWD), the Cavaliers will host a day of activities at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse dedicated to empowering women of all ages. The PowerHouse Dance Team clinic and an all-girls Cavs Academy youth basketball clinic featuring instruction and inspiration from Cavs assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb will be part of the Cavs IWD celebration prior to the team taking on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s celebration will tip-off with a Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team clinic from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. More than 80 girls and boys will learn a fun and high-energy dance routine from members of PowerHouse, a competitive-level precision dance team, and will perform the dance pregame on the court.
An all-girls Cavs Academy Youth Basketball clinic will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Seventy-five girls ages 7-17 will participate in the sold-out clinic that will teach fundamental basketball skills then give the players an opportunity to apply what they learned in a scrimmage. Girls attending the clinic will have the special opportunity to hear from Coach Lindsay Gottlieb, the first female coach in the history of the Cavs franchise, who will speak about her background and journey to the NBA.
The Cavs Academy Youth Sports Clinic is part of the Jr. NBA Her Time To Play (HTTP), a national initiative dedicated to helping girls and women participate, connect, collaborate and actively engage with basketball. Sunday’s clinic is fourth of five all-girls clinics hosted by Cavs Academy since 2018, with the final all-girls 3v3 clinic being held at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Saturday, March 21st. For more information and to register, visit CavsYouth.com.
The clinics will be followed by the Cavs vs. San Antonio Spurs game at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the celebration will continue, including:
International Women’s Day Team Shop Specials!
An exclusive International Women’s Day Collection has been designed by the women on the Cavs Graphic Design Team in collaboration with the Cavs Better Halves. The limited collection features a hoodie, ladies’ tee and girls’ tee and all feature the words “Confident, Fearless, Powerful and Limitless.” The Cavs International Women’s Day collection is available in-stores and online at Cavs.com/Shop while supplies last.
A portion of proceeds from the International Women’s Day tees and hoodie will benefit the Greater Cleveland YWCA, a local organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
A Lindsay Gottlieb Icon jersey (wine) will also be available for purchase on International Women’s Day. She chose #3 in honor of her mother, who passed away when Coach Gottlieb was in college. The jersey can be purchased in-store and online at Cavs.com/Shop.
Additionally, all ladies’ apparel will be 20% off in-store at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop.
Fans are encouraged to follow the celebration on social media with hashtag #IWD2020.
Fans can purchase tickets to the Cavs International Women’s Day Game and all home games this season at Cavs.com/Tickets. or at any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 60 northern Ohio locations.