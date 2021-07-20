Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Larry Nance Sr. to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

(CLEVELAND, OH) - The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that they will induct the Class of 2021 featuring two former Cavaliers, Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Larry Nance Sr., as well as PGA Professional Ben Curtis and the late Les Levine. This is the first time since 2019 that the Great Sports Hall of Fame will introduce a new class, and the quartet will be featured at a ceremony on Tuesday, October 19 at Key Tower's Cleveland Marriott Downtown.

In addition, the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame will honor Honorary Chairman Jack Herrick, who has led the organization for over 25 years.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Ilgauskas was drafted by the Cavaliers as the 20th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and went on to play 12 seasons for the Wine and Gold, averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over a then-team record 771 games played. The 7-3 center from Lithuania was twice an NBA All-Star (2003, 2005), a member of Cleveland's back-to-back 60-win teams (66-16 in 2008-09; 61-21 in 2009-10) and six playoff teams, including the franchise's first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 2007. Ilgauskas retired in 2011 and remains the Cavaliers' all-time leader in offensive rebounds (2,336) and blocked shots (1,269) while ranking second in points scored (10,616), total rebounds (5,904), games played (771) and minutes (21,820), third in free throws made (2,495), and defensive rebounds (3,568) and fourth in field goals made (4,045). Ilgauskas is the only player in franchise history to accumulate 10,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 1,000 blocks over his career. Z's number 11 jersey is now retired and changes in the rafters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Larry Nance, Sr.

Nance played his final seven NBA seasons for the Cavaliers (1987-1994) after a six-year stint with the Phoenix Suns. Known as "Leapin' Larry" for the dunking prowess that made him the first-ever NBA Slam Dunk Champion in 1984 and his strong shot-blocking skills, Nance made three NBA All-Star teams (1985, 1989, 1993), including twice with Cleveland. He helped the Wine & Gold reach the postseason six times. Nance appeared in 433 regular season games with the Cavaliers, averaging 16.8 points on .530 shooting from the field, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a team-record 2.5 blocks. Among the franchise's all-time leaders, Nance ranks third in blocked shots (1,087) and field goal percentage (.530), ninth in points scored (7,257), rebounds (3,561) and field goals made (2,945), and 10th in minutes (14,966) and free throws made (1,364). The 6-10 forward remains the lone player in Cavaliers history to make the NBA All-Defensive Team three times (1989, 1992, 1993). Larry's number 22 jersey hangs in the rafters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, while his son, Larry, Jr., now proudly wears 22 and continues the Nance legacy with the Cavaliers.