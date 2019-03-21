Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Ten High Schoolers from Northeast Ohio Named Winners of Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship Program

Recipients chosen from more than 300 applicants and honored at Wednesday’s Cavs game
Posted: Mar 21, 2019

Now in its 28th year, the partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Huntington continues to recognize the importance of higher education. Once again, 10 graduating high school seniors from across Northeast Ohio are receiving a college scholarship through the Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship Program. Each winning student has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship and an iPad.

The recipients were honored at a pregame banquet at The Ritz-Carlton and recognized during a halftime ceremony at the Cavs game at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday, March 20th.

The criteria for receiving a Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship is based on applicants submitting a 500-word essay, performing a high level of service in their community, providing a high school transcript, ACT and/or SAT scores (if required by the accredited school the student plans to attend) and a letter of recommendation.

The Scholarship Application Committee reviewed more than 300 applications and essays. Twenty semi-finalists were selected and interviewed by a panel of judges to further select the 10 recipients. The panel included members from Huntington, the Cavaliers and influential community leaders.

“Huntington is proud to partner with the Cavs to invest in these outstanding students,” said Julie Tutkovics, Huntington’s Executive V.P. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “We are amazed by their academic achievements and by the important work they are doing to make a difference in their communities. They are leaders of tomorrow and we encourage them, and all of their peers who applied to our program, to keep working hard to achieve their educational goals.”

The 2019 Cavaliers Huntington Scholarship recipients are:

Name Hometown High School
Daniel Anand Akron Anands Homeschool Academy
Jacob Andrews Berea Berea-Midpark High School
Jordan Davis Louisville Louisville High School
Jaiden Frantz Elyria Elyria Catholic High School
Alison Lee Mentor Mentor High School
Maxwell Menner Amherst Elyria Catholic High School
Neveah Miller Cleveland The Cleveland School of Science and Medicine
Wonuola Obasa Cleveland The Cleveland School of Science and Medicine
DeAndre’ Patrick Euclid Cornerstone Christian Academy
Jing-Jing Shen CBeachwood Beachwood High School
