Cavaliers and Huntington Award Scholarships to 10 Northeast Ohio High School Students

Cleveland, OH – Congratulations are in order for the 10 graduating seniors from high schools across Northeast Ohio who will each be awarded a $2,000 college scholarship provided through the 2022 Cleveland Cavaliers and Huntington Scholarship program. This year’s recipients were honored at a pregame banquet and recognized during a halftime celebration of their achievement at the Cavs vs. 76ers game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, April 3.

The students were asked to submit a 500-word essay as part of the application process entitled, “What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned up to this point in your life and how do plan to apply that lesson going forward?”

In addition to their essay submission, criteria for receiving the Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship is based on applicants performing a high level of service in their community, providing a high school transcript, ACT and/or SAT scores (if required by the accredited school the student plans to attend) and an appropriate letter of recommendation.

The Scholarship Application Committee reviewed more than 400 submissions from which 20 semi-finalists were selected by a panel of judges before awarding scholarships to the 10 finalists. The panel included members from the Cavaliers organization, Huntington and community leaders. This is the 31st year of the scholarship program created to assist high-achieving students as they pursue their post-secondary education.

“Huntington is proud to partner with the Cavs to help the next generation of leaders recognize their outstanding potential and take the first step toward achieving their dreams,” said Julie Tutkovics, Huntington’s chief marketing and communications officer. “In addition to changing the world around them for the better, these students have transformed their own lives by building skills for academic, career, and personal achievements. We congratulate these highly gifted, motivated scholars for their many accomplishments and wish them continued success as they pursue their higher education goals.”

“We are exceptionally proud of the Class of 2022 and our scholarship recipients for their focus to successfully navigate the challenges and changes our educational system faced due to the pandemic,” said Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski. “On behalf of the Cavaliers and Huntington, we congratulate them on their achievements and are pleased to support the next exciting chapter of their education.”

The 2022 Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship recipients are:

Ella Breon, Green High School



Reonna Gober, Washington High School



Tre’von Henderson, Saint Martin de Porres



Allison Currier, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin



Peter Pich, University School



Alana Johnson-Joseph, John Hay Cleveland School of Science and Medicine



Jacob Rintamaki, Westlake High School



Peyton Weiss, Orange High School



Amarion Massey, GlenOak High School



Marisa Serna, St. Mary’s Central Catholic



