Rocket Mortgage HotShot: Immersive Video Art Game Experience Debuts at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, February 16, 2022 – Rocket Mortgage and FAILE Studio have teamed up with the Cleveland Cavaliers to present RocketTron, an immersive video art game experience at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The new attraction – a first-of-its-kind in an NBA arena – includes Rocket Mortgage HotShot, a Cavs and Cleveland-themed digital pop-a-shot style game introducing fans to a visual and interactive experience where art, technology and sports intersect.

“Live sporting events are already exhilarating experiences, but at Rocket Mortgage, we are always looking for ways to dial up that excitement even higher,” said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer of Rocket Mortgage. “This unique installation showcases what’s possible when passions collide – pairing a sport we all love with amazing art, to create a meaningful and memorable experience for fans.”

As part of the RocketTron installation, FAILE Studio – a multi-media creative studio and an extension of the artistic collaboration between Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller – created Rocket Mortgage HotShot, a custom arcade game and experience that is part canvas and part sculptural object. In the pop-a-shot style game, players race against the clock to make as many baskets as possible within 60 seconds. Fans take the shots using their mobile phone as a controller, and the action is displayed on one of four 75-inch digital displays embedded within the art installation. The platform tracks daily high scores, all-time ranks and creates history tracking lists for future competition.

FAILE Studio drew inspiration for the RocketTron installation from the colorful aesthetic of old-school, pixel-based video games, immersive LED lighting and street culture signage. The installation features an array of colorful, popular characters and personalities tied to the city – including Cavs mascots Moondog and Sir C.C. An overall mix of dazzle-style graphics in the installation highlights the energy and freshness found in basketball culture and the strength of the city of Cleveland.

“We love immersing ourselves in the culture of different brands and institutions. After being invited into the public art collection of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cavaliers by Library Street Collective several years ago – we had a new opportunity to extend that and create a unique experience for the fans that celebrates both brands, basketball and the local culture,” said Miller. “Bringing art to life through games is a great way to connect to the thrill of play while still being immersed in a beautiful visual medium.”

The new art installation expands upon the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Public Art Program that was curated by renowned Detroit-based art gallery Library Street Collective. The program was introduced in September of 2019 as part of the venue’s major transformation. RocketTron is the second work from FAILE in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s collection, the first being the artistic duo’s DEFEND THE LAND stone mosaic.

RocketTron, located off the main concourse near the Cavaliers Team Shop, will make its debut for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend hosted in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.