2018-19 Cavaliers Opening Night at The Q Driven by Goodyear

Cavaliers basketball returns to Quicken Loans Arena for Opening Night at The Q Driven by Goodyear on Sunday, October 21st at 6:00 p.m. when the Cavs host the Atlanta Hawks.

“BE THE FIGHT,” a declaration of focus, attitude and unity that boldly punctuates the Cavaliers long-standing DNA statement “All for One. One for All,” is the call to action for the 2018-19 season. With the team ready to compete at a high level, fans can look forward to watching a fast-paced, exciting style of play executed by hard work and dedication on both ends of the floor.

Wine for the Wearing - Every fan in attendance will receive a wine-colored Opening Night “BE THE FIGHT” Cavs T-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic to proudly show unity for creating the best home court advantage in the NBA.

DRIVEN BY GOODYEAR

The Cavs are proud to join Goodyear in celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the company’s historic roots in competitive basketball during the Cavaliers 2018-19 season.

All fans will receive an Opening Night Driven by Goodyear Cavs poster that features a mashup of three of the current Cavaliers jerseys, and on the reverse side features the Goodyear Wingfoots inaugural jersey, a nod to the 100th anniversary of one the original pro basketball teams in the country.

As part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration, Goodyear teamed up with the Cavaliers to create two life-sized tire-based sculptures representing a Cleveland Cavaliers player and a Goodyear Wingfoots player. Fans attending Cavs games and all arena events are invited to take photos with these unique pieces of tire art.

The Cavalier and Wingfoot will be on display in the Quicken Loans Arena Arcade area outside of Section 128 on The Q’s main concourse. It took a combined 218 Goodyear tires, cut by hand, to create the player sculptures who stand over 7 feet tall and weigh 195 lbs (Wingfoot) and 215 lbs (Cavalier). They weigh a total of 400 lbs., contain 3120 hidden screws and took artist Blake McFarland 414 hours to complete both statues.

The 100th year anniversary pays homage to Goodyear’s long-standing basketball heritage in Northeast Ohio and beyond. Goodyear’s basketball history dates to 1918 with the Akron-based Goodyear Wingfoots, a recreation team founded by Goodyear to test rubber in the soles of athletic shoes. The Goodyear Wingfoots won the first National Basketball League title in 1937 and captured the Amateur Athletic Union National Championship in 1964. Goodyear remains an important piece of professional basketball today, with the company’s iconic Wingfoot logo featured on the Cavaliers jersey as part of the team partnership.

Doors to Quicken Loans Arena will open at 4:00 p.m., approximately 2 hours before tipoff for fans to enjoy activities on The Q’s concourse including face painting, sign making and more. Fans can look forward to the well-known electric atmosphere inside The Q that makes attending a Cavaliers home game an incredible fan entertainment experience. A new player introduction video will capture the new era of Cavs basketball on the HUMONGOTRON. The popular Cavalier Girls dance team, Scream Team hip hop troupe, and Q-Stix drumline are back with exciting, new routines to keep the fun and energy going along with the unpredictable antics of fan-favorite mascots Cavs Moondog and Sir C.C.

THE ALL FOR FUN TOUR

Ahead of Opening Night at The Q, the Cavs All For Fun Tour will be at Cleveland Public Square on Thursday, October 18th from 11am-2pm. The All For Fun Tour brings the excitement of Cavaliers basketball to fans with an interactive tour bus full of Cavs activities and fun for all ages! Cavs mascots Moondog and Sir C.C., as well as members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team, will be on-site to greet fans. The first 300 fans who visit the All For Fun Tour at Public Square, and sign up for a FREE Wine & Gold Nation profile on profile.cavs.com, will receive a slice of Papa John’s pizza. Saucy Brew Works will also be on site with discount offers for fans!

CAVS TEAM SHOP AT THE Q

Fans can gear up for the season by shopping the new 2018-19 Cavs On Court Collection available in the Team Shop at The Q and online at Cavs.com/shop. The Cavs Team Shop is the only place to get official Team Exclusive Nike Jerseys with the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot patch.

Cavs Team Shop Opening Night In-Arena Special: Fans at The Q who spend $75 in the Cavs Team Shop will receive a $10 Team Shop gift card with purchase.

Cavs fans can lock-in seats to Opening Night and their favorite games all season long, NOW, at Cavs.com/Tickets, where tickets to Cavs games are always available. The Cavs 2018-19 promotional schedule features a full lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for all ages to enjoy.

Levin Furniture Family Fun Pack - Every Saturday and Sunday home game, including Opening Night Driven by Goodyear, fans can take advantage of a special Family Fun Pack ticket offer. The pack includes 4 tickets to the game, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 drinks! Details at Cavs.com/Tickets.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

All Cavaliers 2018-19 regular season games will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM, WTAM 106.9 FM and WMMS 100.7 FM and the Cavaliers Radio Network with John Michael, Jim Chones, Mike Snyder and Brad Sellers. La MEGA 87.7 FM will broadcast all games in Spanish with Rafa Hernandez Brito providing the game call.

FOX Sports Ohio, the official TV home of the Cavaliers, will carry 81 of Cleveland’s 82 regular season games on television during the 2018-19 season, with the exception of the Nov. 21 matchup versus the Los Angeles Lakers, which will be carried exclusively on ESPN. Fred McLeod and game analyst Austin Carr are back calling the action with Angel Gray, new this season, reporting sideline. Campy Russell and Jeff Phelps host the pregame and postgame editions of Cavaliers Live 30 minutes prior to and immediately following each game. Also new to the FOX Sports Ohio team this season is Cayleigh Griffin, who serves as feature reporter and digital host.

TRAFFIC & PARKING REMINDER:

Fans should expect delays, prepare accordingly, and are urged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and entering the arena.

It is strongly encouraged to carpool, use RTA, or Lyft to the arena.

For information on RTA routes, schedules and services call the RTAnswerline at (216) 621-9500 or visit www.rideRTA.com.

Parking in the Gateway East Garage will be limited, so we encourage you to purchase your parking in advance. Additional parking options in the Gateway District can be found here. Detailed information on how construction will impact fans attending games is provided at TheQTransformaton.com.