Vote NOW for the Gund Arena Era Bobblehead!

As part of the Cleveland Cavaliers 50th Season Celebration in 2019-20, fans will have the opportunity to experience the rich history of the Cavaliers during various “Era Nights” at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The 50th season “Era Nights” will feature special in-game content, unique activities, exclusive giveaways and more.

In honor of the 50th season, fans have the opportunity to decide which five limited edition bobbleheads will represent Cavaliers basketball throughout the years. Cavs fans previously selected Austin Carr as the “Early Years” bobblehead and Mark Price as the bobblehead to represent the “Richfield Coliseum” Era.

Beginning August 20th through August 27th, fans can go to Cavs.com/Bobblehead to vote for which of the following players they want to see represent the “Gund Arena” Era with a commemorative bobblehead:

Terrell Brandon ( guard , 1991-97)

, 1991-97) Ricky Davis ( guard , 2001-03)

, 2001-03) Mike Fratello ( Head Coach , 1993-99)

, 1993-99) Tyrone Hill ( forward , 1993-97, 2001-03)

, 1993-97, 2001-03) Zydrunas Ilgauskas ( center , 1996-10)

, 1996-10) Shawn Kemp ( forward , 1997-00)

, 1997-00) Brevin Knight ( guard , 1997-01)

, 1997-01) Andre Miller ( guard , 1999-02)

, 1999-02) Chris Mills ( forward , 1993-97)

, 1993-97) Wesley Person ( guard , 1997-02)

, 1997-02) Bobby Phills ( guard , 1992-97)

, 1992-97) Bob Sura (guard, 1995-00)

Visit Cavs.com/Bobblehead for the Gund Arena ballot and for detailed information on the voting process for the 50th Season Celebration bobblehead giveaway.

Bobblehead Era Nights to be commemorated during the 50th Season Celebration are:

Bobblehead #1 1970-1983: The Early Years

Bobblehead #2 1983-1993: The Richfield Coliseum Era

Bobblehead #3 1994-2003: The Gund Arena Era

Bobblehead #4 2003-2010: The New Wine & Gold Era

Bobblehead #5 2011-Present: The Championship Era and Beyond

To view the Cavs 2019-20 regular season schedule, visit Cavs.com/Schedule. The complete season-long promotional schedule will be announced in September.