Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Vote NOW for the Gund Arena Era Bobblehead!

Ballot Features 12 Cavs Legends from 1994-2003
Cavs.com
Posted: Aug 20, 2019

As part of the Cleveland Cavaliers 50th Season Celebration in 2019-20, fans will have the opportunity to experience the rich history of the Cavaliers during various “Era Nights” at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The 50th season “Era Nights” will feature special in-game content, unique activities, exclusive giveaways and more.

In honor of the 50th season, fans have the opportunity to decide which five limited edition bobbleheads will represent Cavaliers basketball throughout the years. Cavs fans previously selected Austin Carr as the “Early Years” bobblehead and Mark Price as the bobblehead to represent the “Richfield Coliseum” Era.

Beginning August 20th through August 27th, fans can go to Cavs.com/Bobblehead to vote for which of the following players they want to see represent the “Gund Arena” Era with a commemorative bobblehead:

City Edition
  • Terrell Brandon (guard, 1991-97)
  • Ricky Davis (guard, 2001-03)
  • Mike Fratello (Head Coach, 1993-99)
  • Tyrone Hill (forward, 1993-97, 2001-03)
  • Zydrunas Ilgauskas (center, 1996-10)
  • Shawn Kemp (forward, 1997-00)
  • Brevin Knight (guard, 1997-01)
  • Andre Miller (guard, 1999-02)
  • Chris Mills (forward, 1993-97)
  • Wesley Person (guard, 1997-02)
  • Bobby Phills (guard, 1992-97)
  • Bob Sura (guard, 1995-00)

Visit Cavs.com/Bobblehead for the Gund Arena ballot and for detailed information on the voting process for the 50th Season Celebration bobblehead giveaway.

Bobblehead Era Nights to be commemorated during the 50th Season Celebration are:

  • Bobblehead #1 1970-1983: The Early Years
  • Bobblehead #2 1983-1993: The Richfield Coliseum Era
  • Bobblehead #3 1994-2003: The Gund Arena Era
  • Bobblehead #4 2003-2010: The New Wine & Gold Era
  • Bobblehead #5 2011-Present: The Championship Era and Beyond

To view the Cavs 2019-20 regular season schedule, visit Cavs.com/Schedule. The complete season-long promotional schedule will be announced in September.

Cavaliers Wall of Honor

Introducing the Wall of Honor - a new program to pay tribute to those who have played a pivotal role in franchise history. (Video Courtesy of Woodward Original)

Cavs 50 Playlist - June 18, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavaliers Wall of Honor
Now Playing

Cavaliers Wall of Honor

Introducing the Wall of Honor - a new program to pay tribute to those who have played a pivotal role in franchise history. (Video Courtesy of Woodward Original)
Aug 20, 2019  |  00:56
Welcome to the 50th Season
Now Playing

Welcome to the 50th Season

The 50th Season Celebration will pay homage to the history and journey of the Cavaliers franchise over the past 50 seasons to 2019-20 when the team welcomes in a new decade for the next generation of Cavs fans.
Jun 19, 2019  |  00:49
Cavaliers Legendary Moments presented by Budweiser - Barry Clemens
Now Playing

Cavaliers Legendary Moments presented by Budweiser - Barry Clemens

Former Cavalier, Barry Clemens, discusses the time he and Lenny Wilkens were traded from Seattle to Cleveland.
May 2, 2019  |  00:59
Tags
Cavaliers, Cavs 50

Related Content

Cavaliers

Cavs 50

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter