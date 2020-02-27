Cavaliers Honor Greats of the Past with TWO Special Gund Arena Era Nights at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

For two upcoming Cavs games, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will feel a lot like “The Gund” as the team pays homage to the Gund Arena Era of Cavaliers basketball from 1994-2003. As part of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration, fans can look forward to two nights of 90s inspired concourse activities and in-game entertainment, as well as honoring Cavs Legends from the era with a Big Z bobblehead giveaway, Joe Tait talking microphone giveaway and a special Cavs Legends appearance.

Saturday, February 29 – Zydrunas Ilgauskas Bobblehead Giveaway presented by KeyBank

All fans attending Saturday’s game vs. Indiana Pacers will receive a commemorative Zydrunas Ilgauskas bobblehead presented by KeyBank. The bobblehead was voted on by fans as a Cavs 50th season giveaway and will feature “Big Z” in a classic black, orange and powder blue uniform.

Ilgauskas’ tremendous 14-year career in Cleveland began when the 7’3” center was selected by the Cavaliers as the 20th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team for the 1997-98 season and named an NBA All-Star during the 2002-03 and 2004-05 seasons.

Ilgauskas, who still ranks in the team’s top 10 in 12 major categories, is also the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in offensive rebounds (2,336) and ranks second in total rebounds (5,904).

When his career with Cleveland came to an end, Ilgauskas had suited up for 771 games as a Cavalier, more than any player in franchise history at the time. In the process, Z became one of the most respected and loved Cavalier players in franchise history, by the fans, his teammates and the entire organization alike. The Cavaliers retired his number (11) on March 8, 2014.

Monday, March 2 – Joe Tait Microphone Giveaway AND Gund Arena Legends Appearance

“It’s basketball time!” Fans attending Monday’s game vs. Utah Jazz will receive a collectable Joe Tait talking microphone. Tait was the beloved “Voice of the Cavaliers” for 39 seasons, that began during the team’s inagural season in 1970-71. Throughout the span of his career, he called over 3,300 preseason, regular season and playoff games for the Wine & Gold. On April 8th, 2011, his microphone was retired and a banner was hung in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in his honor. Tait called his final Cavs game on April 13th, 2011. He was named to the Cavs Wall of Honor in November 2019.

Several Cavs Legends from the Gund Arena Era will also sign autographs pregame and be honored during a memorable in-game appearance during Monday’s game.

Fans can still score great seats to these games and all 2019-20 regular season games NOW at Cavs.com/tickets or at any of Discount Drug Mart’s 60 Northern Ohio locations. To view the entire 50th season promotional schedule, visit Cavs.com/Promos.