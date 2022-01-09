Cavaliers Convert Brandon Goodwin to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers converted guard Brandon Goodwin into a two-way contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Cavaliers concurrently waived center Tacko Fall.

Goodwin (6-0, 180) was signed to a 10-day contract on December 31 and has appeared in three games for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 22.7 minutes. Goodwin also appeared in seven games (five starts) this season for the Westchester Knicks, the NBA G-League affiliate of the New York Knicks, averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.86 steals in 35.1 minutes. In three previous NBA seasons (2018-2021), Goodwin spent time in Denver and Atlanta. Last season with the Hawks, Goodwin appeared in 47 games (five starts) and averaged 4.9 points and 2.0 assists in 13.2 minutes.

Fall (7-6, 310) appeared in 11 games (one start) for the Cavaliers this season. He has also appeared in five games (five starts) for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate and averaged 18.6 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in 27.3 minutes.